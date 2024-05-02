Wild West Blast Patch 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 14249515 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 23:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes Version 1.01

Welcome to the latest update for Wild West Blast! We're constantly working to enhance your experience and address issues based on your valuable feedback. Here's what's new and improved in this patch:

Bug Fixes

Persistent Notification Bug: Resolved an issue where messages such as "You're not allowed to use this gun" or "You already chose a gun" remained visible after multiple attempts to pick up the rifle in a short period. These notifications will now correctly disappear after each attempt.

New Features

New Achievement: We've added a brand new achievement to challenge and reward your skills. Dive in and see if you can unlock it!

User Interface Enhancements

Score Display Adjustment : To reduce confusion, the "Best Score" text will now only appear when a map has been selected.

: To reduce confusion, the "Best Score" text will now only appear when a map has been selected. Gun Visibility Improvements : Enhanced the visibility of broken guns with a new text widget and a distinct clicking sound to indicate unusability.

: Enhanced the visibility of broken guns with a new text widget and a distinct clicking sound to indicate unusability. Gunskins Menu Update: Improved the visibility and accessibility of the menu for buying and selecting gunskins, making it easier to customize your gameplay experience.

General Improvements

-The Game is now alot smaller in download and disk size due to optimizations.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Enjoy the new updates and keep aiming for the high score!