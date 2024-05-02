PATCH NOTES V1.0092

Stay awhile and grind!
Here are the patch notes (1.0092.4720):
- Added new feature "Auto restart dungeon" with 100% exp return after death (Toggle button at death screen in dungeons with 20 seconds countdown before reset)
- Added new feature "Auto use Iron Will" rings after death in a dungeon (Toggle button at death screen in dungeons with 15 seconds countdown before reset)
- Major improvements for "Learn mastery" at the class trainer in the basecamp (Added new hovers to display increased effect and changes for next rank)
- Major improvements and rework to all scrolling combat text
- New updated ranks and balance tweaks for many masteries
COMBAT
- "Party leech" now gives the correct amount of experience (60% shared from party leader)
- Northland boss "Frostwitch Miranda" has slightly reduced damage (normal,heroic and brutal)
- Northland bosses (Wulfgar the mad, Frostlord, Dark Penguin, Frostwitch Miranda, Elder turtle Daroonga and Vampire king) now has accurate dungeon golden elite hp bar
- Northlands "Penguins" (scout, shaman and lord) now correctly mix spawn
- Northlands "Frost spawns" now have correct faction icon
- Fixed several textures and animation issues in the Northland dungeons
- Recovery now also affect Lich "Summon: Skeleton"
- All scrolling combat texts for "player character,minions,enemys,bosses" has been completely reworked
- Bishops "Holy Shield" now scales with player damage instead of a fixed number
- Added "Mythic key" button in dungeon death screen to restart with 100% exp return after death
- Tower bosses now heal for 35% of max health when the player is killed (up from 25%)
MASTERY
- Added 3 new ranks to "TOUGHNESS" to unlock at level 86, 104 and 110
- Added 3 new ranks to "QUICK STEP" to unlock at level 86, 104 and 110
- Added 3 new ranks to "BODY TO MIND" to unlock at level 86, 104 and 110
- Added 2 new ranks to "FAST RECOVERY" to unlock at level 84 and 102
- Added 2 new ranks to "HASTE" to unlock at level 85 and 103
- Added 2 new ranks to "ACUMEN" to unlock at level 85 and 103
- Added 2 new ranks to "ROBE MASTERY" to unlock at level 83 and 101
- Added 2 new ranks to "LIGHT ARMOR MASTERY" to unlock at level 83 and 101
- Added 2 new ranks to "HEAVY ARMOR MASTERY" to unlock at level 83 and 101
- Tweaks to "ROBE MASTERY", 5x increased armor and resistance rank(4) and above
- Tweaks to "LIGHT ARMOR MASTERY", 5x increased armor and resistance rank(4) and above
- Tweaks to "HEAVY ARMOR MASTERY", 5x increased armor and resistance rank(4) and above
- Tweaks to "TOUGHNESS", 3x increased fortitude rank(5) and above
- Tweaks to "BODY TO MIND", 3x increased resistance rank(5) and above
- Tweaks to "VAMPIRE" racial, 2x increased total lifesteal gained from rank(2) and above
MISC
- Fixed issue with party leech level not being correct in character loader
- Fixed issue with notifiers not working correctly in basecamp
- Fixed issue with combatlog "Most powerful enemy defeated" not working for frozen northlands
- Fixed issue with certain effects causing incorrect crafting speed in workshop
- Improvements to Save Data and Overwrite UI in main menu
- Updated mastery databases
- Updated several tooltips
Changed files in this update