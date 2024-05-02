 Skip to content

Tower Walker update for 2 May 2024

PATCH NOTES V1.0092

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stay awhile and grind!

Here are the patch notes (1.0092.4720):

  • Added new feature "Auto restart dungeon" with 100% exp return after death (Toggle button at death screen in dungeons with 20 seconds countdown before reset)
  • Added new feature "Auto use Iron Will" rings after death in a dungeon (Toggle button at death screen in dungeons with 15 seconds countdown before reset)
  • Major improvements for "Learn mastery" at the class trainer in the basecamp (Added new hovers to display increased effect and changes for next rank)
  • Major improvements and rework to all scrolling combat text
  • New updated ranks and balance tweaks for many masteries

COMBAT

  • "Party leech" now gives the correct amount of experience (60% shared from party leader)
  • Northland boss "Frostwitch Miranda" has slightly reduced damage (normal,heroic and brutal)
  • Northland bosses (Wulfgar the mad, Frostlord, Dark Penguin, Frostwitch Miranda, Elder turtle Daroonga and Vampire king) now has accurate dungeon golden elite hp bar
  • Northlands "Penguins" (scout, shaman and lord) now correctly mix spawn
  • Northlands "Frost spawns" now have correct faction icon
  • Fixed several textures and animation issues in the Northland dungeons
  • Recovery now also affect Lich "Summon: Skeleton"
  • All scrolling combat texts for "player character,minions,enemys,bosses" has been completely reworked
  • Bishops "Holy Shield" now scales with player damage instead of a fixed number
  • Added "Mythic key" button in dungeon death screen to restart with 100% exp return after death
  • Tower bosses now heal for 35% of max health when the player is killed (up from 25%)

MASTERY

  • Added 3 new ranks to "TOUGHNESS" to unlock at level 86, 104 and 110
  • Added 3 new ranks to "QUICK STEP" to unlock at level 86, 104 and 110
  • Added 3 new ranks to "BODY TO MIND" to unlock at level 86, 104 and 110
  • Added 2 new ranks to "FAST RECOVERY" to unlock at level 84 and 102
  • Added 2 new ranks to "HASTE" to unlock at level 85 and 103
  • Added 2 new ranks to "ACUMEN" to unlock at level 85 and 103
  • Added 2 new ranks to "ROBE MASTERY" to unlock at level 83 and 101
  • Added 2 new ranks to "LIGHT ARMOR MASTERY" to unlock at level 83 and 101
  • Added 2 new ranks to "HEAVY ARMOR MASTERY" to unlock at level 83 and 101
  • Tweaks to "ROBE MASTERY", 5x increased armor and resistance rank(4) and above
  • Tweaks to "LIGHT ARMOR MASTERY", 5x increased armor and resistance rank(4) and above
  • Tweaks to "HEAVY ARMOR MASTERY", 5x increased armor and resistance rank(4) and above
  • Tweaks to "TOUGHNESS", 3x increased fortitude rank(5) and above
  • Tweaks to "BODY TO MIND", 3x increased resistance rank(5) and above
  • Tweaks to "VAMPIRE" racial, 2x increased total lifesteal gained from rank(2) and above

MISC

  • Fixed issue with party leech level not being correct in character loader
  • Fixed issue with notifiers not working correctly in basecamp
  • Fixed issue with combatlog "Most powerful enemy defeated" not working for frozen northlands
  • Fixed issue with certain effects causing incorrect crafting speed in workshop
  • Improvements to Save Data and Overwrite UI in main menu
  • Updated mastery databases
  • Updated several tooltips

