Vegas Infinite - Cinco de Mayo 2x Sale Fiesta!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Cinco de Mayo 2x Sale Fiesta! 🎉

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with our sizzling 2x Chips Sale – starting NOW! Double the chips, double the fun! Don't miss out on this festive offer. Stock up on chips and let the celebrations begin!



Get ready for some poker action! 💃

Our Cinco de Mayo MTT series starts tomorrow at 11 AM ET! Get ready for three days of exciting poker action with 40 events lined up. Don't miss your chance to win an exclusive Cinco de Mayo Ring – mark your calendars and join the fun!





Take part in the Billionaire’s Game! 🎩

Prepare to enter the world of luxury with Vegas Infinite's Billionaire’s Game returning this week, starting Friday, May 10th at 9PM EST. As an added treat, all participants will have the chance to claim the coveted Billionaire’s Game Top Hat – a masterpiece crafted from pure gold and exquisite design details. Don't miss out on this extravagant event! Save the date and join us for all the thrilling action, streamed LIVE on https://www.twitch.tv/getluckyvr.

Want to play in the Billionaire’s Game? Sign up here: https://vegasinfinite.jotform.com/240104151565849

We will also be running a Loose Cannon MTT with satellites included starting next week! Stay tuned in #announcements for more details to come.

