Into The Inferno Updated

Changes in this release:
- Portuguese translation added.
- Added the "Exit" spell for paladins and healers that will take the party out of the dungeon when cast. This spell is 9th level, costs 10 mana, and can only be cast when not in combat.
- Added letter indicators to the map, so now you'll see "R" for recharger, "S" for shop, "I" for inn, "Q" for quest, "C" for curse removal, and "H" for healer. Not ALL special events or encounters will show up on the map, but this should help quite a bit with knowing what is what in areas that you've already explored.
- Added the "Damage" value to the character sheet after the slash in the "Attack" field. This will show the average amount of damage a character does per hit, which will be helpful for comparing weapons. (implemented a while ago but not announced/released).
- Added some message de-duplication so that if you, for example, spin around on the miners' tombstone in the graveyard, you won't queue up a ridiculous amount of messages that you have to wait for.
- Shamans and Healers now get a slight bonus to healing if they have high wisdom scores (+4% with a Wisdom of 19, for example). There are also a few items in the game that will increase a character's healing power, but you'll have to discover them through observation.
- Items can now give initiative bonuses (or penalties) to make a character act faster (or slower) in combat, and a bug with how initiative was calculated has been fixed. You'll find that a hidden character's "Late Attack" skill is much more useful now.
- Poison resistance now makes a character take poison damage more slowly. Before this change, it would only reduce their chance of initially becoming poisoned. This means that the Resist Poison spell is more useful now.
- When leveling up, characters will be notified if they gain new spells.
- There is now a confirmation popup asking you if you're sure you want to quit to the desktop or menu because losing your progress due to an accidental click on the wrong menu item is no fun.
- Fixed a copy-paste error where Luck and agility drain effects were being incorrectly displayed as "drained of intellect".
Changed files in this update