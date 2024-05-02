Patch 1.14

Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug where Misasa would start with 4 skillpoints instead of the approriate 5 skillpoints for level 6
- Attack Of Opportunities will now also remove the hidden effect
- Fixed a bug where the pathfinding for characters with the Strider Skill would still path around enemies
- After passing through lava or fire, you will no longer be able to cancel the movement
Gameplay Changes:
- Angel Summon now also gets the true seeing passive
Quality of Life:
- Added filter options for the assignment window
- When buying drinks you can also see the adventurer's injuries
- The setting for instantly casting stances will now also affect skills that only target and affect self(Those skills will however still play their character animation)
Misc:
- You can now also use custom images for Party Icon and Party Backgrounds
