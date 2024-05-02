 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Our Adventurer Guild update for 2 May 2024

Patch 1.14

Share · View all patches · Build 14249251 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug where Misasa would start with 4 skillpoints instead of the approriate 5 skillpoints for level 6
  • Attack Of Opportunities will now also remove the hidden effect
  • Fixed a bug where the pathfinding for characters with the Strider Skill would still path around enemies
  • After passing through lava or fire, you will no longer be able to cancel the movement

Gameplay Changes:

  • Angel Summon now also gets the true seeing passive

Quality of Life:

  • Added filter options for the assignment window
  • When buying drinks you can also see the adventurer's injuries
  • The setting for instantly casting stances will now also affect skills that only target and affect self(Those skills will however still play their character animation)

Misc:

  • You can now also use custom images for Party Icon and Party Backgrounds

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2026001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link