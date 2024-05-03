Cooking, Pets, and Visual Updates!

The mini-update is now live!
This updates much of the graphics in The Last Craftsman, adds Cooking, and Pets. (Pets are currently obtained from the Mystery Shop next to the General Store on Mondays!)
Patch Notes:
- Cooking has been added. At Rank 2 the player will have a few kitchen related furniture items available in the Researchler.
- Added new food buffs for the new dishes
- Added 2 new crops
- 3 types of Meow Ambrios and 3 types of Bark Ambrios are sometimes available for purchase at the Mystery Dealer. These Ambrios can be hatched via a Pet House discovered in the Researchler.
- The player sprite has been updated
- Players can now choose their eye color
- Players can now have facial hair (where applicable)
- Added several new clothing items (including the coveted Theseus head replica)
- All character portraits have been updated (Except Theseus, he was already perfect)
- The scenery of some locations have been updated (This may cause grass to grow in strange places on old save files)
- Beck had a baby ❤️
- The highlight and gathering effects have been updated to match the UI
- Bushes and Grass are more detailed and there are more varieties
- The Last Craftsman's robot garbage is now harvestable for some free starting metals (Only in new games)
- Added more dense vegetation on player's property (Only in new games)
- The Researchler has been updated and now separates new discoveries by rank
- The Researchler now marks "important" items that are necessary to progress the game
- Added a new quest and cutscene after obtaining the Omnitool to demonstrate its power
- Increased the starting weight capacity and maximum energy
- Increased the stamina regeneration of the Hot Spring
- Added tilled soil to planted crops
- Added several new notifications to alert players of new features
- Added new Summer music
- The music now fades out to signal when night falls
- Added new ambient sound effects during seasons and weather events
- Added new footstep sound effects based on what the player is walking on
- Changed the ambient lighting over time so dusk and dawn are visually represented
- Added several new tutorials for different sections of the game
- Improved drop rates of some items (gems in rocks specifically)
- Improved CPU usage when a large amount of foliage exists in a saved game.
