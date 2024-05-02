V0.70.0.10

Features:

Added a UI slider to increase/decrease the size of the toolbar

Changes:

Fairies will no longer pay attention to non shimmering critters you already have collected

Rarer critters are more likely to get the fairy attention now

Seeds now give more or less stacks of seeds rather than bigger or smaller stacks, eliminating unusable tiny seed stacks

Fairies no longer go into AFK animations when your cursor is visible, that should stop them from jumpscaring when you use your inventory

Bugfix:

Fixed a regression where forageables were no longer cutting grass around them

Fairies no longer move when time is accelerated (sleep, autocook, etc), that should stop them from going through walls into oblivion