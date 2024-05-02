Share · View all patches · Build 14249014 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 23:26:05 UTC by Wendy

May Update

Here is our regular monthly update, in this update we have introduced the new VR beach tour, new weapons a many performance optimizations.

In this update, we're excited to introduce:

VR Beach Tour:

Beach tour is an VR beach tour exploration experience where the players can enjoy the BeachHead beach between battles.





VR Bunker performance optimizations:

The new bunker scene was extremely optimized once all the lights are now baked. This new optimization system will be implemented on the gameplay scene on the next updates

New Battles:

Two new battles have been added to the game. Get ready to test your skills and strategies in these exciting new battles!

New weapons:

in this version we have 3 new personal weapons - AR15, SCAR and Magnum Handgun







General Game Optimizations and Bugfixes: