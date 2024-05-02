Fenrir's Prelude Beta 2.1.0 Patch notes

Minor collision fix

Fixed issue where you could not save in some areas

Fixed issue with some invisible walls

Fixed issue with some chests changing color

Fixed issue with transfer events in water shrine

Fixed animation issue with player teleporting in forest

Fixed issue with some enemies stuck in walls

Changed passability in minor map

Fixed issue requirements to enter a certain dungeon

Fixed an issue where teleport stones can be used and softlock the game

Fixed an issue with the player being able to explore without a party member

Updated the use of return stones, they will now be used with save orbs

Fixed issue with selling some items

Nerfed skill “Brutalized”