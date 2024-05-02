 Skip to content

Fenrir's Prelude update for 2 May 2024

Fenrir's Prelude Beta 2.1.0 Patch notes

Minor collision fix
Fixed issue where you could not save in some areas
Fixed issue with some invisible walls
Fixed issue with some chests changing color
Fixed issue with transfer events in water shrine
Fixed animation issue with player teleporting in forest
Fixed issue with some enemies stuck in walls
Changed passability in minor map
Fixed issue requirements to enter a certain dungeon
Fixed an issue where teleport stones can be used and softlock the game
Fixed an issue with the player being able to explore without a party member
Updated the use of return stones, they will now be used with save orbs
Fixed issue with selling some items
Nerfed skill “Brutalized”

