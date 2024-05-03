Bellwright Day 11

Quality of life improvements as well as fixes for bugs reported by you are available now in the latest patch! If one of your buildings was stuck in a construction phase, this patch will solve the issue.
We've been gathering your feedback, wishes, and complaints about the game on Discord, Reddit, and Steam Forums, and are currently discussing them with the team. We'll have an announcement for you tomorrow regarding the next steps for Bellwright, as we strongly believe in keeping you in the loop of our development and progress.
- Added storage rules and filters for Food Cellar.
- Added visual technology unlock for Advanced Research Desk to suggest it's a part of the Village Hall; research did not change.
- Added Iron Nails to be craftable in Toolmaker as well as description suggests.
- Moved Iron Nail technology unlock to be unlocked after Iron Ingot.
- Made crows spawn in a more predictable way to help tracking them down.
- Changed Cottage research requirement from Craftsman to Engineer.
- Changed Salve research requirement from Herbalist to Healer.
- Fixed some structures getting stuck during building construction.
- Fixed collision of Windmill in Wheat Fields blocking movement and access to loot chests.
- Fixed Bandit's Bane achievement not triggering.
- Fixed Outhouse not destroying food when deposited.
- Fixed damaged items not being removed when sold via settlement trading.
- Fixed workers sometimes getting stuck when depositing items in Food Cellar.
