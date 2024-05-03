Bellwright Day 11

Quality of life improvements as well as fixes for bugs reported by you are available now in the latest patch! If one of your buildings was stuck in a construction phase, this patch will solve the issue.

We've been gathering your feedback, wishes, and complaints about the game on Discord, Reddit, and Steam Forums, and are currently discussing them with the team. We'll have an announcement for you tomorrow regarding the next steps for Bellwright, as we strongly believe in keeping you in the loop of our development and progress.