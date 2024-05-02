 Skip to content

Quest Master's Realm update for 2 May 2024

2.4 : Solace of Q'ro

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Dungeon zone released

Player levels 6 -10 now available.

Phase 1 : only part of dungeon released.

Stage 1 : not fully populated.

Quest for relic to gain entry + check the place out.

Further content coming v. soon.

