2.4 : Solace of Q'ro
New Dungeon zone released
Player levels 6 -10 now available.
Phase 1 : only part of dungeon released.
Stage 1 : not fully populated.
Quest for relic to gain entry + check the place out.
Further content coming v. soon.
