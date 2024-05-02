Welcome to the Update 1.2

We are delighted to announce that update 1.2, which includes several new wishes mentioned in community game reviews, is launching today.

We appreciate all the feedback we received from you and are grateful for your valuable comments and suggestions. Your continuous support and feedback have helped us improve our project, and we would like to express our gratitude for your contribution.

Thank you for being with us on this journey to improve our free prologue Welcome to the Karoshi Club.

New Features:

Add Volume Settings in the Main menu:



Sound settings are saved when switching scenes, and volume adjustments can be made in the main menu.

Rewind Functional:



After completing the game for the first time, when you start playing it again, and a new act is announced, you will notice a rewind button on the upper right corner of the screen. This button will take you directly to the question in the act, making playtime in the game easier.

Add Italian Language Support (Many thanks to Francesco Papeo):



We are thrilled when people offer to help translate our game into other languages. It warms our hearts, and we are highly grateful for their support. We are excited to announce that we now have Italian language support in the game thanks to the talented specialist from Italy, Francesco Papeo! The entire team is grateful for your contribution and would like to express our gratitude.

Karoshi Japanese LQA Help

We have received comments that the Japanese translation of our project, Welcome to the Karoshi Club, may contain some errors in understanding. If someone in our community is a specialist in Japanese and can help us with Language Quality Assurance (LQA), we kindly request you to respond on our Discord channel.

In return for your assistance, we would be delighted to include your name in the credits for Welcome to the Karoshi Club.



Manga "Welcome to the Karoshi Club" release window

We apologize for the delay in releasing the promised manga and Update 1.2. We have decided to make some necessary improvements before its release.

We are working on a short manga that will connect the story of Welcome to the Karoshi Club with the Karoshi Club. We anticipate that it will be released in late May or early June. We are trying to complete it by then, and we hope you will enjoy getting to know Kumi Yamane.

Make sure to add the manga to your wishlist for release updates.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2722510/Welcome_to_the_Karoshi_Club_Manga/

Karoshi Community Spotlight - April

If you're interested in showcasing your creativity in the Karoshi Club universe, we'd love to feature you in our future Community Spotlights, particularly for the Letsplay game and fan art! Please use our Community Hub in Steam.

Walkthroughs

Indie Horror Night! by grimmiVT



[It turned out great! We're thrilled to be on your Twitch stream.]

/ᐠ - ⩊ -マ₊˚⊹♡₊ ⊹

ONE HECK OF A JOB INTERVIEW!!! | Welcome to Karoshi Club by Game Zane



[It was a pleasure being featured on your video channel!]

˶^•ﻌ•^˵

Let's say goodbye for now and greet each other again in the future

Well, we can finally close the chapter on Welcome to the Karoshi Club and fully immerse ourselves in our new projects, Karoshi Club and Project: Celestine.

This will be the last major update for our free prologue, and we will only have small updates from now on. We want to express our gratitude for your support and feedback.

Thank you to all those who have been with us from the beginning until now. You guys are the best!

We will announce Karoshi Club by releasing the manga Welcome to the Karoshi Club.

We are preparing something unfamiliar and unusual, so stay tuned!

Yours, Kamishibai team.

( ⓛ ﻌ ⓛ )