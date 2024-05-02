 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 2 May 2024

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

2 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a "Run JSON Command" command -- it's very dangerous and you probably shouldn't use it unless you like crying and your project catching on fire. If you're a careful arsonist, though, it can be VERY powerful, though.
  • Tile movement got updated, but has not been tested -- if you have tile movement in your game, it's probably broken. It'll be fixed soon. (TM)
  • Fixed an issue with the UI for Variable/Switch Commands.
  • Fixed an issue with Translation movement element.

Changed files in this update

