Fixes with nitrogen and Ph fertilizer
Fixed order of fertilizing Nitrogen and Ph
Fix skip winter in glasshouses - plants are not dying anymore by skipping winter
Fix allowing to buy organic agrochemicals
Pak Choi translation fixes in german
Chickencoop building name fix in german
Frozen carrots added to frozen food factory
Longer apple juice expiration date
Farm Manager World update for 2 May 2024
Patch 0.8.20240502.287
