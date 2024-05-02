Patch 0.8.20240502.287

Share · View all patches · Build 14248860 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Fixes with nitrogen and Ph fertilizer

Fixed order of fertilizing Nitrogen and Ph

Fix skip winter in glasshouses - plants are not dying anymore by skipping winter

Fix allowing to buy organic agrochemicals

Pak Choi translation fixes in german

Chickencoop building name fix in german

Frozen carrots added to frozen food factory

Longer apple juice expiration date