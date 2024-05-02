 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farm Manager World update for 2 May 2024

Patch 0.8.20240502.287

Share · View all patches · Build 14248860 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes with nitrogen and Ph fertilizer
Fixed order of fertilizing Nitrogen and Ph
Fix skip winter in glasshouses - plants are not dying anymore by skipping winter
Fix allowing to buy organic agrochemicals
Pak Choi translation fixes in german
Chickencoop building name fix in german
Frozen carrots added to frozen food factory
Longer apple juice expiration date

Changed files in this update

Depot 2206351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link