Update 81 : Various improvements and bug fixes

Update 81 :
What's new :
- New buttons on the crafting screen to fine-tune the number of crafts.
- New notification on event NpC when an event has changed
- New notification when the number of quests required to obtain the chest is reached.
- New notification on the exchange NpC in the town center to let the player know that the exchange is available.
Improvements:
- The game's red colors are now less flashy (saturation change). Some players could be bothered by these colors.
- Tutorial quests no longer count towards the quest count event.
Corrections:
- Correction to item description: wool bag
- Corrected event countdown for weekly events, which was incorrect.
- Fixed bug that caused vehicle oil to be consumed without recharging the bar.
- Fixed a bug in the birth of twins (animals).
Changed files in this update