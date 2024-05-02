 Skip to content

Farmer Toon update for 2 May 2024

Update 81 : Various improvements and bug fixes

Update 81 : Various improvements and bug fixes

Update 81 :

What's new :

  • New buttons on the crafting screen to fine-tune the number of crafts.
  • New notification on event NpC when an event has changed
  • New notification when the number of quests required to obtain the chest is reached.
  • New notification on the exchange NpC in the town center to let the player know that the exchange is available.

Improvements:

  • The game's red colors are now less flashy (saturation change). Some players could be bothered by these colors.
  • Tutorial quests no longer count towards the quest count event.

Corrections:

  • Correction to item description: wool bag
  • Corrected event countdown for weekly events, which was incorrect.
  • Fixed bug that caused vehicle oil to be consumed without recharging the bar.
  • Fixed a bug in the birth of twins (animals).

