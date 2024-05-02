- Fixed some prompts displaying incorrect glyphs and text
- Store Light Switch is now interactable while using checkout
- NPCs should respect the store doors now and act accordingly
- Items should align correctly on checkout from now on
- Fixed some items not being correctly scanned
- Minor improvements to overall AI
- Minor bug fixes
Tech Shop Simulator update for 2 May 2024
Patch Notes v0.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2918271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update