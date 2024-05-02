 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tech Shop Simulator update for 2 May 2024

Patch Notes v0.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14248716 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some prompts displaying incorrect glyphs and text
  • Store Light Switch is now interactable while using checkout
  • NPCs should respect the store doors now and act accordingly
  • Items should align correctly on checkout from now on
  • Fixed some items not being correctly scanned
  • Minor improvements to overall AI
  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2918271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link