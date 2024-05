Share · View all patches · Build 14248651 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy

With the release of 1.2.5.1 earlier today, users were experiencing crashes in specific scenarios. Our team has worked to correct these in this latest build.

Patch Notes:

Fixed crash when joining the lobby page.

Fixed crash when refreshing the lobby page.

Fixed misc. crashes when using Alt-F4 to exit the game.

Thank you for your patience!