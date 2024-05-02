Update 19: Bug Fixes

Hallo Homaysaers,
Just an update to fix bugs, nothing to see here.
- Fixed: Reduced the sound of the crowds in the Mech football.
- Fixed: Mech now can't move without closing the cockpit.
- Added: Game menu can now be called in any level using the Escape button on the keyboard.
- Added: Graphics options can are now saved. No need to redo them every time the player start the game.
- Fixed: Gun sways when adding a magazine.
- Fixed: Rotation of the guns is wrong.
- Added: Blood VFX when bullets or melee weapons hit the player.
- Fixed: Spark and Blood particle have wrong rotation.
- Fixed: Carried melee weapons doen't seem to be doing any damage.
- Added: Character body now collide with other objects.
- Removed: Text above the player head.
- Fixed: UI is now disabled when clicking the join game button, thus preventing another click.
That's it. Hope you enjoy the new patch.
Changed files in this update