Update 19: Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14248545 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 00:33:12 UTC by Wendy

Hallo Homaysaers,

Just an update to fix bugs, nothing to see here.

Fixed: Reduced the sound of the crowds in the Mech football.

Fixed: Mech now can't move without closing the cockpit.

Added: Game menu can now be called in any level using the Escape button on the keyboard.

Added: Graphics options can are now saved. No need to redo them every time the player start the game.

Fixed: Gun sways when adding a magazine.

Fixed: Rotation of the guns is wrong.

Added: Blood VFX when bullets or melee weapons hit the player.

Fixed: Spark and Blood particle have wrong rotation.

Fixed: Carried melee weapons doen't seem to be doing any damage.

Added: Character body now collide with other objects.

Removed: Text above the player head.

Fixed: UI is now disabled when clicking the join game button, thus preventing another click.

That's it. Hope you enjoy the new patch.