Homaysa update for 2 May 2024

Update 19: Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14248545

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hallo Homaysaers,

Just an update to fix bugs, nothing to see here.

  • Fixed: Reduced the sound of the crowds in the Mech football.
  • Fixed: Mech now can't move without closing the cockpit.
  • Added: Game menu can now be called in any level using the Escape button on the keyboard.
  • Added: Graphics options can are now saved. No need to redo them every time the player start the game.
  • Fixed: Gun sways when adding a magazine.
  • Fixed: Rotation of the guns is wrong.
  • Added: Blood VFX when bullets or melee weapons hit the player.
  • Fixed: Spark and Blood particle have wrong rotation.
  • Fixed: Carried melee weapons doen't seem to be doing any damage.
  • Added: Character body now collide with other objects.
  • Removed: Text above the player head.
  • Fixed: UI is now disabled when clicking the join game button, thus preventing another click.

That's it. Hope you enjoy the new patch.

