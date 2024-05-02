Update notes for 02/05/2024

Jump King
What's new:
- Custom blocks can now display a custom color in Level Debug State.
This update fixes:
- A bug that would cause mods to show up as "Unknown level" in the mod list in the Pause Menu.
Worldsmith [BETA]
Update notes for 26/04/2024 & 05/04/2024
What's new:
- You can now change a thumbnail for an already uploaded item (inside the Workshop pages).
- "Your Workshop Mods" page for changing your mods' details properly!
- Horizontal scrolling can now be triggered by holding Shift + Scroll Up/Down.
This update fixes:
- A bug where creating a prop would crash the application.
- A bug where displaying a prop's texture would crash the application.
- A bug where adding a new music piece would get removed instantly after adding it.
- A bug where NPC and merchants would not get removed properly.
- A bug where rolling back World items would crash the application.
- A bug where the application header would not be accessible for moving the window while in a dialog.
- A bug where mouse scrolling would not be triggered on certain elements.
- Removed "Remove thumbnail" button from Item details for never working properly.
Workshop documentation
The documentation has been heavily improved including step-by-step guides (with images) with and without Worldsmith. Check out the documentation to get started on your modding journey!
