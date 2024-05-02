Update notes for 02/05/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14248468 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 00:33:13 UTC by Wendy

Jump King

What's new:

Custom blocks can now display a custom color in Level Debug State.

This update fixes:

A bug that would cause mods to show up as "Unknown level" in the mod list in the Pause Menu.

Worldsmith [BETA]

What's new:

You can now change a thumbnail for an already uploaded item (inside the Workshop pages).

"Your Workshop Mods" page for changing your mods' details properly!

Horizontal scrolling can now be triggered by holding Shift + Scroll Up/Down.

This update fixes:

A bug where creating a prop would crash the application.

A bug where displaying a prop's texture would crash the application.

A bug where adding a new music piece would get removed instantly after adding it.

A bug where NPC and merchants would not get removed properly.

A bug where rolling back World items would crash the application.

A bug where the application header would not be accessible for moving the window while in a dialog.

A bug where mouse scrolling would not be triggered on certain elements.

Removed "Remove thumbnail" button from Item details for never working properly.

Workshop documentation

The documentation has been heavily improved including step-by-step guides (with images) with and without Worldsmith. Check out the documentation to get started on your modding journey!