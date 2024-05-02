 Skip to content

Jump King update for 2 May 2024

Update notes for 02/05/2024

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Jump King

What's new:

  • Custom blocks can now display a custom color in Level Debug State.

This update fixes:

  • A bug that would cause mods to show up as "Unknown level" in the mod list in the Pause Menu.

Worldsmith [BETA]

Update notes for 26/04/2024 & 05/04/2024

What's new:

  • You can now change a thumbnail for an already uploaded item (inside the Workshop pages).
  • "Your Workshop Mods" page for changing your mods' details properly!
  • Horizontal scrolling can now be triggered by holding Shift + Scroll Up/Down.

This update fixes:

  • A bug where creating a prop would crash the application.
  • A bug where displaying a prop's texture would crash the application.
  • A bug where adding a new music piece would get removed instantly after adding it.
  • A bug where NPC and merchants would not get removed properly.
  • A bug where rolling back World items would crash the application.
  • A bug where the application header would not be accessible for moving the window while in a dialog.
  • A bug where mouse scrolling would not be triggered on certain elements.
  • Removed "Remove thumbnail" button from Item details for never working properly.

Workshop documentation

The documentation has been heavily improved including step-by-step guides (with images) with and without Worldsmith. Check out the documentation to get started on your modding journey!

