Hello, thank you for the patience and love you give to OneMoreNight, in this update I added the following:

Forest Map

Now it is much bigger and more enjoyable, so you can walk and explore, with your horse companion.

I have also changed the grass model, and others.

Horse

I have fixed the problem that the horse was not walking backwards correctly.

Thank you again for supporting me in this project, which now belongs to all of us. (OneMoreNight) ATT:Miki Games.