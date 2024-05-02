 Skip to content

Queen Of The Hill Playtest update for 2 May 2024

The playtest is live and chugging along, just added a quick update to bring the most recent version of the game out to all you lovely little minions. happy Anting!
ADDED: goop now splatters when enemies die
FIXED: time until nightfall now displays correctly

