Noble Fates update for 2 May 2024

Kingdom Crier #33: Fantastical Architecture!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Kingdom Crier #33 is here. Introducing Fantastical Architecture, a Content Update that dropped today!

Fantastical Architecture

Hey, let's make it easier to build awe inspiring structures!

All Reachable without scaffolding!

Expanded Reachability

All Props that are touching one-another are now considered part of the same Structure under the hood. Operating (Building, Repairing, Rebuilding, Refueling, Depositing, Cleaning, Researching, Uncrating, and Fire Fighting) on any exterior Prop that is part of that Structure can be done if any part of the exterior of the Structure can be reached. Operating on any interior Prop that is part of the Structure can be done from any space in the same Room (or Rooms in the case of Walls and Floors).

Dismantling and Crating use a special, cached, version of their Structure and Rooms that maintain reachability for the duration of the Command even if the intervening pieces have already been removed.

This means that they can build a giant wall as long as they can reach the base of it! They can attach awesome decorative pieces to the highest point on your Castle from the closest point they can get to. They can repair that tattered Flag on the roof from below! You throw down the Blueprints and your people make it happen.

Attacking and Using a Prop still require direct access using the previous System.

Stepping back, the aim is to take the guesswork and logistical headache out of Building (and maintaining!) awesome Buildings. We're intentionally hand waving over the fine details of how (I like to think they're adept climbers :P) to save us a great deal of development time and maximize your creativity and freedom of expression.

if you'd prefer to stick with the old system, there's a set of Options for Building, Repairing, and Rebuilding that you can disable to return to the prior mechanisms for any of them. You could make Building require scaffolding, while maintaining the benefits for Repairing and Rebuilding, for example.

From our perspective, this fits right in with our Fantasy driven Kingdom Builder - right along with the intentional decision to not include a stability system. We want to enable you to lean into the Fantastical Architecture when it comes to building - preferring cool looking buildings and maximizing expression to absolute realism.

Planning

As you may surmise, calculating the fine details of this can require some horsepower - but we put a lot of work into ensuring it's even faster than the prior system.

The plan for any given Prop is refined over time. This may mean that they choose a suboptimal point if they go to work on it right away in favor of Reachability, but the access point will be refined over time. The longer the plan is outstanding, the better the plan.

Cyan - usable points on the Structure

In addition, you may rarely see a Prop marked as Planning - this means they haven't surmised a workable position yet - but they're working on it! Check back in a bit.

Angled Walls

Oh hey, new toys!

Logistically, they work like Parapets, meaning they can be hopped (well at least the are now after we fixed Mantling...).

They can overlap with true Short Walls as well as Portcullises...? Portcullisese...? Portcullisi...? Portculi... pines...? Portcullises.

Arches Braces

We expanded on the Arches category and added options for Wood.

In addition, we made these no longer block Movement.

Also, they're now allowed to overlap with Short Walls.

Water

Previously, it was impossible to build below the surface of Water.

Now, leveraging Expanded Reachability, they can operate on Props below the surface as long as they can reach something above the waterline.

Use this to make cool Bridges!

Quality of Life

Finally, we resolved a number of issues related to Building - improving Cursor placement, Exhaust Building, Multilayer Roofs, and more.

Oh and we fixed the Blueprint Sorting issue with Particles

Bulk Work Tools

Next, we expanded the Work Menu and added the long asked for Bulk Work Tools.

Get to Work!

Cancel

Use this to Cancel individual Commands (including Constructs) by clicking on them, or Marquee Select to Choose what to Cancel!

Cut

Use this to Cut Trees, Grass, Bushes, whatever.

Hint: Use Sustainable Trees option to select a subset of the Mature Trees, leaving room for others to fill in the gaps

Hint x2: Sustainable is also great for 'caps!

Dismantle

Use this to bulk Dismantle a structure.

Forage

Use this to Forage those yummy Octoberberries.

Gather

This one will Gather Wood, Stone, or Metal from things laying about.

Other Stuff

Temperature

We increased the accuracy of the interior Temperature Sim - especially for large Kingdoms and at high speeds.

Any Schedule Slots

Any Schedule slots were always choosing Work over Relaxation. oops!

Beware the completely unrelated increase in casual Yodeling!

Marquee Selection

Marquee Selection now includes a Search Box that is highlighted by default, start typing and it'll filter the options.

Active Abilities

We greatly decreased the frequency of Active Ability audio Pings.

Animal List

We made the Animal List always include animals you've seen before.

Conquests

Conquests are now a little more fair.

Opinion Tooltips

Opinion Tooltips now have width limits and support multiple lines for those of you with big Kingdoms and long names.

Camera

The Camera will now behave better over Water.

Performance

A good deal of performance work was tackled while we worked on this update. You should see gains in most scenarios.

Patch Notes


Content Update

Crash Fixes  
Fix rare crash when Loading  
Fix for crash with Mod Props that Modify Move Speed

Building  
Add Expanded Reachability  
Optional (on by Default) for Building, Rebuilding, and Repairing  
Always on for Researching, Uncrating, Refueling, Cleaning, Fighting Fire  
When on, a Prop is Reachable  
From any tile within any room it's touching  
By reaching any Prop it is touching  
Examples  
The top of large wall...  
A Flag attached to a wall 10 levels up...  
A Chimney poking through the center of the roof...  
A Pipe poking out ten stories up...  
A Chest sitting on an inaccessible, decorative only Balcony...  
can all be worked on from the base of the external of the building  
A Roof can be worked on from...  
the floor below, no matter how far below if it's in the same room  
or any touching prop outside  
An exterior Wall can be worked on from...  
any tile in any adjacent room  
or any touching prop outside  
Basically, a Prop can be worked on if they can reach something connected to it.  
Reasoning  
Building scaffolding for reachability is not a terribly interesting interaction...  
and mostly serves to limit creativity in favor of realism  
Rebuilding scaffolding for Rebuild or Repair is an awful experience  
We want to see more cool buildings...  
and to minimize the fiddling with pathing to get them!  
This also means you can build cool things like bridges...  
without waiting for reachability to update at each step along the way  
Optional so you can disable it to retain prior functionality if you'd prefer  
NOTE: this does not affect Using, Resupplying, Storing, or Attacking Reachability  

Add Cached Reachability  
Persistent version of Expanded Reachability for Crating and Dismantling  
Caches all available interaction points when the Command is queued  
Allows for all pieces of a building to be reached for the duration of a Dismantle Job  

Structure -> Add-ons  
Renamed to Accents

Add Angled Walls  
Block characters but can be Mantled  
[Q] and [E] cycle orientations  
Variants  
Wooden  
Hollow  
Stone  
Fine Wood  
Fine Stone  

Add Braces  
Do not Block characters  
[Q] and [E] cycle orientations  
Types  
Wooden  
Hollow  
Fine Wood  

Fine Stone Arches  
Now under the Accents -> Braces category  
No longer Block characters  
[Q] and [E] cycle options     

QOL  
Doorways can now intersect with the Terrain  
Props can now be placed under Water  
Use this (and Expanded Reachability) to add Posts and Arches to your Bridges!  
Exhaust Pipes can continue on to the next Layer up when Building  
Roofs can be placed on top of other roofs  
Improve selection of Column Positions  
Improve selection of Doorways  
Build the thing we're researching after we research if no one else is  
Detect when someone else is Delivering Resources  
Take over and deliver them yourself when Ordered to Build  
Refund Resources when you Cancel a Supplied Prop  
Add Dismantle Button  
Expand Expanded Reachability options  
Prefer Neighboring tiles when working on Roofs or Floors  
Fix Sorting issue with VFX  

Crating  
The Crate is Dropped next to the Crater... The Mortal who crated it.  

Bulk Tools  
Add Work -> Cancel Tool  
Click to Cancel  
Click and Drag to choose what to Cancel  
Add Work -> Cut Tool  
Click to Cut  
Click and Drag to choose what to Cut  
Separate things by Maturity, Wild Status, and Type  
Sustainable Option to leave enough for the Foliage to fill back in  
Add Work -> Dismantle Tool  
Click to Dismantle  
Click and Drag to choose what to Dismantle  
Add Work -> Forage Tool  
Click to Forage  
Click and Drag to choose what to Forage  
Add Work -> Gather Tool  
Click to Gather  
Click and Drag to choose what to Gather  

Selection  
Add Filtering to Marquee Selection Dialog  

Tools  
Update Work Icon  
Update Stockpile Icon  
Add Icon to Work -> Dig Tool  
Add Icon to Work -> Farm Tool  
Add Icon to Work -> Pasture Tool  

Dig Tool  
Fix bug that prevented the tool from Canceling when you chose another Tool  

Opinions  
Limit the width of a line of Opinions on a Tooltip  
Fixes the Plant Meal Bean Tooltip in Large Kingdoms, for example  

Babies  
Fix bug with Babies who think they are in Bed but are not  
Prevent Baby Party Leaders  
Babies are included in Helpless Abandoned when Abandoning an Adventure  

Temperature Sim  
Improve accuracy of Temperature Sim on large maps  
Improve accuracy of Temperature Sim on high speeds  

Abilities  
Only ping for a given Active Ability once per Minute unless enlisted

Commands  
Path Failed is now a Soft Block  
Decrease delay before trying again when a Path fails  

Autonomous Schedule  
Fix bugs that prevented Relaxation  

Animal List  
Always list Animals that have been Discovered

Mantling  
Fix bug that prevented Mantling (hopping over short walls)

Performance  
Lower frequency of updating aspects of Character Simulation  
Especially improved at 2x, 3x, 4x speed!  
Improve performance of Temperature Sim  
Improve performance of evaluating Building Commands  
Improve Background Kingdom Simulation Performance  
Improve Physics Performance  
Improve performance of Portrait capture  

Raids  
Prevent unfair Conquests  
Fix bug that caused Raids to continue to rally point after being Discovered

Breach  
Improve Mage Arrival Behavior  

Sitting  
Fix bug when Sitting down from a different spot in the Tile  

Coolers  
Now Block access to the Tile they are in  

Water  
Fix camera Jitter when centered over Water  

Workbenches  
Don't Cancel associated commands when a Workbench is Crated  

Pathing  
Fix bug that caused Characters to be Unreachable when Jumping  

Hauling  
Don't mix Rushed and Unrushed Hauling commands  

Mortals  
Update Portrait when Name is Randomized  

New Game  
Iterate on Heavy is the Crown text  
```Restart the game and steam to make sure you're up to date!


### Experimental Branch

Minor Updates like this arrive on the Experimental Branch first. 

If you have the stomach for brief bouts of instability and want to help us out - switch to (or stay in) the Experimental Beta on Steam and participate in discussions [here](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1769420/discussions/1/) or on discord.

Expect occasional issues - but know that we appreciate you helping us make the game better!


### Community Corner

_cypr' building intensifies..._  
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/0ff10e10700ae2568957952fdab5667d02b52881.png)


### Discord

Join the Official [Discord](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS) to participate in Development!  
[![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/a54c50c85ab2d954f641161dab4a43e3e8c37ad2.png)](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS)


### Reviews

If you like the game, please consider leaving a Review. These can help players decide that Noble Fates is worthy of their attention.


Thanks for reading and thanks for playing!  
The Noble Fates Team

