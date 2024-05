Share · View all patches · Build 14248241 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 20:46:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone, just a small patch to fix some bugs. I'll probably release these patches as needed.

Bugs fixed:

Asuka attribute increase bug

Certain skill tree options creating a bug that skips that character's turn

RP increase bug

Morgana attribute increase bug

Changes:

"I prefer Mana!" rebalanced and changed to "Mana Pickpocket" active skill

Thanks again for the bug reports, really appreciate them :D