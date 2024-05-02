 Skip to content

Company of Heroes 3 update for 2 May 2024

1.6.6 Hot Fix Patch Notes

Build 14248229

OVERVIEW

This hot fix focuses on resolving GPU related crashes and introduces additional logging so we can get our crash rate down even further. We have also fixed the matchmaking queue estimations being stuck at 50/50. We are still investigating a few outstanding issues. You can find our Known Issues thread here and the previous 1.6.5 patch notes here.  

GENERAL 

  • Fixed matchmaking queue estimations. Not all players were receiving accurate information based on which match type they were queueing for. 
  • Improvements in GPU related crashes where GPUs on a hardware level report as missing, lost or hanging. These are often referred to as D.R.E.D. crashes. 
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Semovente's barrage to go on cooldown when using smoke launchers. 
  • Fixed an issue where modded maps that had the same filename as maps in the quick match pool could cause the Map Preference dialog to show duplicates. 
  • The names of cosmetics for the Dark Brown and Charcoal units in the store have been fixed. Localized names will be fixed in a future update.

