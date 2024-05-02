Leader board with best lap times is now showing up on hud in games.
This means you can track your online friends best times when racing.
Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 2 May 2024
20240502 User Interface update - Leaderboard
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Leader board with best lap times is now showing up on hud in games.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update