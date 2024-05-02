- Fixed player sliding down steeper hills while aim locked
- Fixed issue where player was stuck in fall animation if standing on the very edge of a platform
- Cleaned up idle/run weapon animations
- IC-NME should no longer "Hug" the player ( thanks mono_nz! )
- Deadzone devices only deactivate now. They cannot be turned back on.
- Added NPCinventory class so reward items now drop into game world instead of instant use.
Dreeg Beta Demo Playtest update for 2 May 2024
Update 13 - May 2, 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS 64-bit Depot 2942837
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2942839
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update