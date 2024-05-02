 Skip to content

Dreeg Beta Demo Playtest update for 2 May 2024

Update 13 - May 2, 2024

May 2, 2024

  • Fixed player sliding down steeper hills while aim locked
  • Fixed issue where player was stuck in fall animation if standing on the very edge of a platform
  • Cleaned up idle/run weapon animations
  • IC-NME should no longer "Hug" the player ( thanks mono_nz! )
  • Deadzone devices only deactivate now. They cannot be turned back on.
  • Added NPCinventory class so reward items now drop into game world instead of instant use.

