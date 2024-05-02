 Skip to content

MAJOR Let's KILL This GUY with HAMMERS!!! update for 2 May 2024

V3.0 IS HERE!!! - CUSTOM CHARACTERS!

MAJOR Let's KILL This GUY with HAMMERS!!! update for 2 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yes! You can now add Obama to Let's Kill This Guy with Hammers!!! It's simple. Click on Open Mods folder, title your 500x500 png image to "obamaChar.png", and then boom. Obama.

