Gameplay Booster

Ace Pilot Pacific update for 2 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Objective for mission: You will get points for completing an objective, and as a bonus, you will get a new weapon, missile pod.
  • New weapon: missile pod. When fired, 16 independent missiles will be released. They will create 20 damage points each.
  • Secondary objective: Assists and ground targets are counted, and extra score will be added at the end of your mission.
  • HUD display updated.
  • Invulnerability countdown stops when the game is paused.
  • Music for the end of the mission.

