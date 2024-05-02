- Objective for mission: You will get points for completing an objective, and as a bonus, you will get a new weapon, missile pod.
- New weapon: missile pod. When fired, 16 independent missiles will be released. They will create 20 damage points each.
- Secondary objective: Assists and ground targets are counted, and extra score will be added at the end of your mission.
- HUD display updated.
- Invulnerability countdown stops when the game is paused.
- Music for the end of the mission.
Ace Pilot Pacific update for 2 May 2024
Gameplay Booster
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2246531
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update