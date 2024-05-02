- Ensured that relocated buildings are deleted if only at planning phase
- Fix for scenario 2 not proceeding correctly to map for scenario 3
- Added toggle for allowing information-overlays to appear persistently during other tasks
- Allowed minimap to be minimised
- Minor tweaks to early tutorial for clarity, other small fixes & tweaks
Tlatoani: Prologue update for 2 May 2024
Patch 4 for build 1.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
