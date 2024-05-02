 Skip to content

Tlatoani: Prologue update for 2 May 2024

Patch 4 for build 1.3.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ensured that relocated buildings are deleted if only at planning phase
  • Fix for scenario 2 not proceeding correctly to map for scenario 3
  • Added toggle for allowing information-overlays to appear persistently during other tasks
  • Allowed minimap to be minimised
  • Minor tweaks to early tutorial for clarity, other small fixes & tweaks

