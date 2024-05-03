Greetings, Explorers!

We're thrilled to announce the release the Enhanced Expedition Update, now available on the Main Branch! For those that have missed our recent Experimental Branch releases this update represents a significant milestone for the game, focusing on refining and enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

What's New

Expanded Map System



The map system is now better than ever, featuring accuracy on all worlds and even underground. Pin point locations of gases, liquids, and even rocks can be found with ease.

Completely Revamped Queen



We've taken the Queen boss creature to a whole new level in this update. Not only can she spawn hatching eggs full of Larvae, but can also roam the planet's surface!

Multiplayer Spaceship Travel With Passengers



We hammered on the spaceship travel in multiplayer modes to handle all edge cases to ensure stable traversal from world to world when playing Private and Public Multiplayer.

Field Guide 2.0



Osiris New Dawn is a big game with a lot of features that are unique to this title. To aid in your adventure we’ve re-introduced the Field Guide and brought it into the current version, highlighting all the features and content in the game.

Quality of Life Improvements



We've listened to your feedback and implemented numerous quality of life enhancements to make your exploration more seamless and enjoyable than ever before.

Bug Fixes Galore



We've squashed countless bugs to ensure a smoother and more stable gameplay experience. Your journey through Osiris New Dawn will be free from pesky interruptions and glitches.

And More!

This update is packed with additional tweaks, adjustments, and surprises to enhance your exploration experience. We can't wait for you to discover them all!

Important Note!

Although it's not absolutely necessary, we recommend starting a new avatar profile for playing the Single Player Story mode as there may be some out-of-sync data.

Change List

Added:

Queen boss fight complete with larvae egg spanning and planet roaming

Field Guide full of helpful information so you can get the most out of the game

New server for better data stability

Map Markers are now saved in avatar persistence

Added support for weapon IK for remote players

Added support to play melee animations for remote players

Added subtitles to dialogue voice logs.

Added saving of multiplayer server info to Avatar at creation time

Added support to save more frequently in multiplayer

Added support to save nature on a separate interval

Added more Map Markers

Mines always show on map

Rocks now appear in radar

Added support to play audio from story and tutorials in the Mission Voice Log UI.

Set up Mission HUD to display in each of the UI menus for easier mission viewing while crafting.

Added all audio files for Voice Log UI

Added support to override played audio in Voice Log UI

Added support to load back into vehicle after saving in vehicle

Added ResourcePoolingManager system to reduce Resource.Load calls needed for spawning every item

Added space walk stabilize volumes for getting in and out of spaceship easier

Added wind blocking to spaceship

Added support for no friendly fire

Lots of work on Map Icons for allies

Added more info in rollover of map icons

Added build refund amount confirm box when dismantling

Added persistence to player buffs

Added support to force remote player into vehicle seats

Added support to make Build Goal from Wall Build menu

Added support to make sure passengers can't leave spaceship unless it's stopped

Added support to make sure structures can only be dismantled if there is no furniture or walls

Added support to make sure crates can only be dismantled if they are empty

Added support to make Build Goal from Wall Build menu

Added support for Allies to manage drones

Added screen spaced shadows

Added dynamic maps for dungeons

Added space parking to spaceship

Added spacewalk stabilization volumes for getting in and out of spaceship easier

Added wind blocking to spaceship

Changed:

The Inflatable Dome and Rock Walls no longer deform the terrain, although grass cutting and plant removal remain

Updated creature sounds for some creatures, such as the Crab Monster

Cleaned up Logging throughout project, uses DEBUG_<system> scripting defines now

Changed screen background to a darker color

Server name now shows more accurate info in Public mode

Reduced bloom amount for Lutari and Space

Increased amount of ambient light possible in a scene

Improved drone management UI in Map menu

Improved filtering of owned objects in map

First item in build section will now be autoselected

Improved loading progress numbers

Improved cloud capacity so that clouds occlude distant planets

Improved cloud shadows

Smoother load transitions in Main Menu

Improved player jumping and staying grounded

Improved vehicle collision

Improved Mech sounds and camera shake

Improved spacewalk physics and control

Updated quality settings to have a lower low value

Improved item highlighter visibility

Improved Mecha Crab movement

Adjustments to helmet sound mixer

Minor change to Post Processing Effects for improved lighting and colors

Fixed:

Skill Tree Lock up

Build Goals no longer contribute to the actual repair cost for Repairable objects like the Buggy, Rover, and Hab 1+2

Remote players now more consistently destroy themselves when they leave a world

Remote players now properly hide their first-person arms on remote clients

Cloud save icon now properly hides after saving

Last save time should now be correct

Fixed duplicate arms when viewing remote players while in first person.

Fixed last save time to update immediately after save so it displays properly on exit in singleplayer

Fixed Remote player IK when entering and exiting vehicles

Fixed Local player IK when entering a passenger seat

Fixed harvested plant transparency issue

Fixed extra arms in first person with some weapons

Fixed remote weapons in the wrong place on remote player

Fixed Player last save time

Fixed Player Last Save Time in the game window when leaving to the Main Menu

Fixed Gnat bite trigger

Fixes to minor multiplayer warning errors

Fixed chat for multiplayer

Fixes to minor multiplayer warning errors

Fixes server end-time display

Fixes Player last save time

Fixes to minor multiplayer warning errors

Fixed shadow and terrain text in Main Menu options

Fixed remote player seat positions for all vehicles

Fixed sorting on planet ring

Fixed sorting on Spaceship

Fixes to minor multiplayer warning errors

And many more small fixes to improve the overall experience

Removed:

Removed extra JSon for making clean builds

Removed wind sound from the main menu

Removed friendly fire from vehicles

Removed ability to "Learn" blueprints in right click menu as the Workstation now handles all Crytex and Blueprint learning.

Embark on an enhanced expedition today and navigate a new dawn in the vast universe of Osiris, now on the Main Branch. Update your game now and prepare for an improved journey!

Happy exploring!

Warm regards,

Fenix Fire