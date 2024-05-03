Greetings, Explorers!
We're thrilled to announce the release the Enhanced Expedition Update, now available on the Main Branch! For those that have missed our recent Experimental Branch releases this update represents a significant milestone for the game, focusing on refining and enhancing the overall gameplay experience.
What's New
Expanded Map System
The map system is now better than ever, featuring accuracy on all worlds and even underground. Pin point locations of gases, liquids, and even rocks can be found with ease.
Completely Revamped Queen
We've taken the Queen boss creature to a whole new level in this update. Not only can she spawn hatching eggs full of Larvae, but can also roam the planet's surface!
Multiplayer Spaceship Travel With Passengers
We hammered on the spaceship travel in multiplayer modes to handle all edge cases to ensure stable traversal from world to world when playing Private and Public Multiplayer.
Field Guide 2.0
Osiris New Dawn is a big game with a lot of features that are unique to this title. To aid in your adventure we’ve re-introduced the Field Guide and brought it into the current version, highlighting all the features and content in the game.
Quality of Life Improvements
We've listened to your feedback and implemented numerous quality of life enhancements to make your exploration more seamless and enjoyable than ever before.
Bug Fixes Galore
We've squashed countless bugs to ensure a smoother and more stable gameplay experience. Your journey through Osiris New Dawn will be free from pesky interruptions and glitches.
And More!
This update is packed with additional tweaks, adjustments, and surprises to enhance your exploration experience. We can't wait for you to discover them all!
Important Note!
Although it's not absolutely necessary, we recommend starting a new avatar profile for playing the Single Player Story mode as there may be some out-of-sync data.
Change List
Added:
- Queen boss fight complete with larvae egg spanning and planet roaming
- Field Guide full of helpful information so you can get the most out of the game
- New server for better data stability
- Map Markers are now saved in avatar persistence
- Added support for weapon IK for remote players
- Added support to play melee animations for remote players
- Added subtitles to dialogue voice logs.
- Added saving of multiplayer server info to Avatar at creation time
- Added support to save more frequently in multiplayer
- Added support to save nature on a separate interval
- Added more Map Markers
- Mines always show on map
- Rocks now appear in radar
- Added support to play audio from story and tutorials in the Mission Voice Log UI.
- Set up Mission HUD to display in each of the UI menus for easier mission viewing while crafting.
- Added all audio files for Voice Log UI
- Added support to override played audio in Voice Log UI
- Added support to load back into vehicle after saving in vehicle
- Added ResourcePoolingManager system to reduce Resource.Load calls needed for spawning every item
- Added space walk stabilize volumes for getting in and out of spaceship easier
- Added wind blocking to spaceship
- Added support for no friendly fire
- Lots of work on Map Icons for allies
- Added more info in rollover of map icons
- Added build refund amount confirm box when dismantling
- Added persistence to player buffs
- Added support to force remote player into vehicle seats
- Added support to make Build Goal from Wall Build menu
- Added support to make sure passengers can't leave spaceship unless it's stopped
- Added support to make sure structures can only be dismantled if there is no furniture or walls
- Added support to make sure crates can only be dismantled if they are empty
- Added support to make Build Goal from Wall Build menu
- Added support for Allies to manage drones
- Added screen spaced shadows
- Added dynamic maps for dungeons
- Added space parking to spaceship
- Added spacewalk stabilization volumes for getting in and out of spaceship easier
- Added wind blocking to spaceship
Changed:
- The Inflatable Dome and Rock Walls no longer deform the terrain, although grass cutting and plant removal remain
- Updated creature sounds for some creatures, such as the Crab Monster
- Cleaned up Logging throughout project, uses DEBUG_<system> scripting defines now
- Changed screen background to a darker color
- Server name now shows more accurate info in Public mode
- Reduced bloom amount for Lutari and Space
- Increased amount of ambient light possible in a scene
- Improved drone management UI in Map menu
- Improved filtering of owned objects in map
- First item in build section will now be autoselected
- Improved loading progress numbers
- Improved cloud capacity so that clouds occlude distant planets
- Improved cloud shadows
- Smoother load transitions in Main Menu
- Improved player jumping and staying grounded
- Improved vehicle collision
- Improved Mech sounds and camera shake
- Improved spacewalk physics and control
- Updated quality settings to have a lower low value
- Improved item highlighter visibility
- Improved Mecha Crab movement
- Adjustments to helmet sound mixer
- Minor change to Post Processing Effects for improved lighting and colors
Fixed:
- Skill Tree Lock up
- Build Goals no longer contribute to the actual repair cost for Repairable objects like the Buggy, Rover, and Hab 1+2
- Remote players now more consistently destroy themselves when they leave a world
- Remote players now properly hide their first-person arms on remote clients
- Cloud save icon now properly hides after saving
- Last save time should now be correct
- Fixed duplicate arms when viewing remote players while in first person.
- Fixed last save time to update immediately after save so it displays properly on exit in singleplayer
- Fixed Remote player IK when entering and exiting vehicles
- Fixed Local player IK when entering a passenger seat
- Fixed harvested plant transparency issue
- Fixed extra arms in first person with some weapons
- Fixed remote weapons in the wrong place on remote player
- Fixed Player last save time
- Fixed Player Last Save Time in the game window when leaving to the Main Menu
- Fixed Gnat bite trigger
- Fixes to minor multiplayer warning errors
- Fixed chat for multiplayer
- Fixes to minor multiplayer warning errors
- Fixes server end-time display
- Fixes Player last save time
- Fixes to minor multiplayer warning errors
- Fixed shadow and terrain text in Main Menu options
- Fixed remote player seat positions for all vehicles
- Fixed sorting on planet ring
- Fixed sorting on Spaceship
- Fixes to minor multiplayer warning errors
- And many more small fixes to improve the overall experience
Removed:
- Removed extra JSon for making clean builds
- Removed wind sound from the main menu
- Removed friendly fire from vehicles
- Removed ability to "Learn" blueprints in right click menu as the Workstation now handles all Crytex and Blueprint learning.
Embark on an enhanced expedition today and navigate a new dawn in the vast universe of Osiris, now on the Main Branch. Update your game now and prepare for an improved journey!
Happy exploring!
Warm regards,
Fenix Fire
