Version 0.734 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.
- REMOVED | Auto Save on death. After some playtesting we’ve discovered that it may not be a good idea to have this feature at this time during Early Access. As we continue to debug and fix issues we will look into this feature closer to 1.0. The last thing we want at the moment is for an unexpected softlock bug to occur and the game Auto Saves. As mentioned in previous patch, we have added a feature Auto Save triggers in specific locations so that should help and we will continue to take in feedback and add more if necessary.
- DISABLED | We are temporarily disabling Steam Overlay in an effort to see if it is effecting the performance of the game. If you notice an increase in performance, please let us know!
- ADJUSTMENTS | Activating Rush enzyme while on the floor will rise up the player sprite.
- FIXED | Gates now close in Clue Rooms.
- FIXED | Game Options menu has been fixed.
- Other minor Misc. changes
Changed files in this update