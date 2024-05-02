Some changes to final mission

Hello time travelers!

I bring you a small update that changes two things:

I added and modified some dialogues to make it a little clearer in some parts that there is more to discover. I won't go into details to avoid spoiling those who are still playing. But basically, they are in the simulator and at the end.

There were some modifications to the final mission.

The final mission has been a topic throughout the development. There was a problem with the beta testers who asked me to make it a little easier as they found it unfair. After many changes, the mission became what it was up to this point. However, after seeing reviews and people playing live, I realized that there is indeed a crash when transitioning from exploration on the map and classes to the final mission/simulator. Since I want you to have a pleasant experience from start to finish, I have decided to make some minor changes that I hope will completely solve the "luck" factor that was affecting it, so I have made the following changes:

-Bouncing off walls now significantly decreases your speed.

-The warning of an approaching object now indicates the direction from which the object is coming.

-Now objects always travel in the same direction towards the player.

I hope these small changes can make the final mission and the simulator as fun as the rest of the game.

Greetings and let science continue!

FG