 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Whitewater VR: Extreme Kayaking Adventure update for 2 May 2024

Update Notes for 2024-05-02

Share · View all patches · Build 14247808 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The tutorial is NOT mandatory; players can start with other game modes
  • Tutorial lessons can be completed without collecting all the crates.
  • Bugfix: The Time Attack medium difficulty level does not unlock after completing Desert Canyon in Free Ride mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2360341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link