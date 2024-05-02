- The tutorial is NOT mandatory; players can start with other game modes
- Tutorial lessons can be completed without collecting all the crates.
- Bugfix: The Time Attack medium difficulty level does not unlock after completing Desert Canyon in Free Ride mode.
Whitewater VR: Extreme Kayaking Adventure update for 2 May 2024
Update Notes for 2024-05-02
