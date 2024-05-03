Update May 2024

Gameplay:
- Made finding the "last chest" much less frustrating
- Purchased upgrades and abilities no longer forgotten when going to main menu.
- Transball Hungry NPC should now show up correctly after being fed.
- No longer able to be stuck in jail forever.
- Removed ability to fly with pink pipes.
- Force beam now correctly upgrades with gold beam improvement while beam is equipped.
- Matches now easier to light when using a controller.
- Castle area lava now hot enough to recharge fire gun.
- Teleport pipes now resistant to teleporting pink-pipes and rocks and will no longer break.
- Campfires now constantly deal damage.
- Razor blades sharp edge will now correctly hurt the player.
- Keys now respawn in their original color.
- Fixed Parasol sometimes not having collision when put in stand.
- Infinite saving spinner no longer infinite.
- Enemies now break translocator balls when standing on them instead of spinning uncontrollably.
- Fire pipe in bank-area now starts and stops fire correctly when attaching a pink-pipe.
- Baron will now constantly try to kick away the forcecube.
- Baron will now not disappear after creating a real "trickle down economy".
- Boss health bar no longer persists after defeat.
- Bushes now sound like bushes when hit.
- Flowers are no longer immune to lava.
World:
- Fixed multiple methods of getting out of bounds.
- Fixed multiple areas where the player was able to get stuck.
- Fixed multiple instances of terrain clipping through objects.
- Fixed multiple low resolution textures around the world.
- Fixed multiple invisible collisions box placements to not block player.
- Fixed multiple objects collision profiles to have better collision.
- Fixed multiple places where objects and npcs would float above the ground.
- Player now unable to push their head through the main pipes in cage town.
- Pipes in starting town given better collision.
Misc:
- Demo is now up to date.
- Fixed and improved many sound effects.
- Easter easter egg in main menu now happens every year.
- FPS choices no longer showing up off-screen.
- Resolution wording shortened to fit textbox.
- Menu textboxes lengthen to prevent overlapping other options.
- Setting a game speed now persists through saving and loading.
- No longer contains Epic Online Service binaries
Changed files in this update