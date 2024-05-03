 Skip to content

Supraland Six Inches Under update for 3 May 2024

Update May 2024

Update May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

  • Made finding the "last chest" much less frustrating
  • Purchased upgrades and abilities no longer forgotten when going to main menu.
  • Transball Hungry NPC should now show up correctly after being fed.
  • No longer able to be stuck in jail forever.
  • Removed ability to fly with pink pipes.
  • Force beam now correctly upgrades with gold beam improvement while beam is equipped.
  • Matches now easier to light when using a controller.
  • Castle area lava now hot enough to recharge fire gun.
  • Teleport pipes now resistant to teleporting pink-pipes and rocks and will no longer break.
  • Campfires now constantly deal damage.
  • Razor blades sharp edge will now correctly hurt the player.
  • Keys now respawn in their original color.
  • Fixed Parasol sometimes not having collision when put in stand.
  • Infinite saving spinner no longer infinite.
  • Enemies now break translocator balls when standing on them instead of spinning uncontrollably.
  • Fire pipe in bank-area now starts and stops fire correctly when attaching a pink-pipe.
  • Baron will now constantly try to kick away the forcecube.
  • Baron will now not disappear after creating a real "trickle down economy".
  • Boss health bar no longer persists after defeat.
  • Bushes now sound like bushes when hit.
  • Flowers are no longer immune to lava.

World:

  • Fixed multiple methods of getting out of bounds.
  • Fixed multiple areas where the player was able to get stuck.
  • Fixed multiple instances of terrain clipping through objects.
  • Fixed multiple low resolution textures around the world.
  • Fixed multiple invisible collisions box placements to not block player.
  • Fixed multiple objects collision profiles to have better collision.
  • Fixed multiple places where objects and npcs would float above the ground.
  • Player now unable to push their head through the main pipes in cage town.
  • Pipes in starting town given better collision.

Misc:

  • Demo is now up to date.
  • Fixed and improved many sound effects.
  • Easter easter egg in main menu now happens every year.
  • FPS choices no longer showing up off-screen.
  • Resolution wording shortened to fit textbox.
  • Menu textboxes lengthen to prevent overlapping other options.
  • Setting a game speed now persists through saving and loading.
  • No longer contains Epic Online Service binaries

Supraland Six Inches Under Content Depot 1522871
