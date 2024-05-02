Fixes:
-Fixed an AI pathfinding issue on the new tomb variation
-Fixed an issue in which player vision could remain blurred after focusing on a readable page
-Fixed an issue in which the librarian's hitbox could remain active at the Library Puzzle's entrance
FOREWARNED update for 2 May 2024
Hotfix (v1.08)
Fixes:
