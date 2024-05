Share · View all patches · Build 14247722 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 00:33:11 UTC by Wendy

Ever wanted to be a green tire with bold, yellow branding? Does the thought of bouncing around looking like a pretty pink princess's saccharine donut appeal to you?

... no? You haven't? Well, you can do it all anyway! Just navigate to Customization and, well, customize to your heart's content.

Also, there are bug fixes. And more to come.

