Changelog - alpha_0.12.2

✨ What’s New?
- icons for all assets have been added!
✅ Bugs Fixed / Changes
- adjusted raycast target size for main menu buttons
- fixed bug where deleting tiles didn't increase the available amount of tiles
- fixed bug which caused slim objects snapping to the wrong position
- fixed bug where rotation of 3x2 assets detected the wrong tiles below
- fixed bug where enabling fullscreen in options didn’t scale in the right aspect ratio
⚠️ Known bugs or issues with this version
- no assets for EDIT_MODE implemented yet (will follow soon!)
- when exiting the EDIT_MODE, camera jumps slightly away
- rails & paths are not working on higher elevations
- paths are not visually adjusted to the new tiles
- this also causes the pink color!
- holding down the mouse on an elevated tile while painting makes it glitch at the spot (only a visual bug)
- translations may look weird, because I mass-translated them with an AI (if you find a weird text (in any language!), please reach out to me!)
Changed files in this update