Calm Cove [Playtest] update for 2 May 2024

Changelog - alpha_0.12.2

2 May 2024

✨ What’s New?

  • icons for all assets have been added!

✅ Bugs Fixed / Changes

  • adjusted raycast target size for main menu buttons
  • fixed bug where deleting tiles didn't increase the available amount of tiles
  • fixed bug which caused slim objects snapping to the wrong position
  • fixed bug where rotation of 3x2 assets detected the wrong tiles below
  • fixed bug where enabling fullscreen in options didn’t scale in the right aspect ratio

⚠️ Known bugs or issues with this version

  • no assets for EDIT_MODE implemented yet (will follow soon!)
  • when exiting the EDIT_MODE, camera jumps slightly away
  • rails & paths are not working on higher elevations
  • paths are not visually adjusted to the new tiles
  • this also causes the pink color!
  • holding down the mouse on an elevated tile while painting makes it glitch at the spot (only a visual bug)
  • translations may look weird, because I mass-translated them with an AI (if you find a weird text (in any language!), please reach out to me!)

