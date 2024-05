Share · View all patches · Build 14247623 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello. Just fixing a level that has an unbeatable time.

Bugs fixed:

Sneaky difficulty level 25 had an impossible-to-beat time

Thank you for the user who pointed this out. Please head over to the Community Hub to report other bugs or provide feedback or suggestions

Thanks,

Thomas

boxedworks