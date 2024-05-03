Patch v1.4 - Game Performance Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 14247599 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, and thank you for playing Ontotis.

The following game and performance improvements have been added in Patch v1.4:

The game was upgraded to Unreal Engine v5.4.1, resulting in improved overall performance, particularly in outdoor environments.

Fixed an issue with the collision of the drawer containing the Huxley house key at the start of the game, making it easier to interact with.

Changed the interaction method in the second part of the keypad puzzle to now use a freecam input system.

Enhanced the visual effects for weather, adding more fog and rain to create a more immersive outdoor atmosphere.

Fixed a bug where the flashlight and the axe wouldn’t have shadows.

As mentioned in the previous patch notes, the game is now available in 6 languages: English, French, Japanese, Turkish, Spanish, and Portuguese (Brazilian).

