Ontotis update for 3 May 2024

Patch v1.4 - Game Performance Improvements

Patch v1.4 - Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone, and thank you for playing Ontotis.
The following game and performance improvements have been added in Patch v1.4:

  • The game was upgraded to Unreal Engine v5.4.1, resulting in improved overall performance, particularly in outdoor environments.
  • Fixed an issue with the collision of the drawer containing the Huxley house key at the start of the game, making it easier to interact with.
  • Changed the interaction method in the second part of the keypad puzzle to now use a freecam input system.
  • Enhanced the visual effects for weather, adding more fog and rain to create a more immersive outdoor atmosphere.
  • Fixed a bug where the flashlight and the axe wouldn’t have shadows.

As mentioned in the previous patch notes, the game is now available in 6 languages: English, French, Japanese, Turkish, Spanish, and Portuguese (Brazilian).

Follow Xenoplasis Games on social media for news about a new game in the upcoming weeks:
Twitter/X
Youtube
Facebook
Instagram

