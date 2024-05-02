Game Mode Constructor Update!

New Features
- Added sprint
- Replaced built in modes with: Minigames, Challenge, Classic, and Odd
- Added player badges
- Added player transparency when in crowded places
- Added fov slider
- Added alert command
Game mode
- Added rectangle cut/hole
- Event bar can be hidden
- Shift clicking test play speeds up startup sequence
- Triggers are draggable
- Arrow keys can be used to swap between active variant/trigger in UI
- Cloning things increments a number instead of adding “(clone)” text
- Time conditions are displayed on trigger items
- Variants and triggers can be colored in the UI
- Test play on a trigger will play that trigger at the start of the game
- Added recipient targeting options to triggers
- Player teleport has new properties
- Added global new platform event
- Reduced trigger cooldown
Bug fixes
- Fixed Obban curse
- Fixed platform sync problems
- Fixed tournament bugs
Design and looks
- New shaders
- New visuals
- Added more object models
- Added first person view
- Smoother models
- Added 4 new hats
Game mode
- Added a new default game mode called Odd Mode
- Added triggers
- Added many new game mode settings and ranges
- Added clone button to variants and triggers
- Added global rise/lower event
Misc
- Added modifier icons to inspector
- Inspect self keybind
- Added UI hide keybind
- Added friend nameplates
- Added spectate button to tab menu
- Added server mute option for host
- Added players remaining/eliminated to tab menu
- Added tips
Performance
- Performance improvement
- Added object limits to prevent lag
Changed files in this update