MAJOR Party Bots update for 2 May 2024

Game Mode Constructor Update!

2 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added sprint
  • Replaced built in modes with: Minigames, Challenge, Classic, and Odd
  • Added player badges
  • Added player transparency when in crowded places
  • Added fov slider
  • Added alert command

Game mode

  • Added rectangle cut/hole
  • Event bar can be hidden
  • Shift clicking test play speeds up startup sequence
  • Triggers are draggable
  • Arrow keys can be used to swap between active variant/trigger in UI
  • Cloning things increments a number instead of adding “(clone)” text
  • Time conditions are displayed on trigger items
  • Variants and triggers can be colored in the UI
  • Test play on a trigger will play that trigger at the start of the game
  • Added recipient targeting options to triggers
  • Player teleport has new properties
  • Added global new platform event
  • Reduced trigger cooldown

Bug fixes

  • Fixed Obban curse
  • Fixed platform sync problems
  • Fixed tournament bugs

Design and looks

  • New shaders
  • New visuals
  • Added more object models
  • Added first person view
  • Smoother models
  • Added 4 new hats

Game mode

  • Added a new default game mode called Odd Mode
  • Added triggers
  • Added many new game mode settings and ranges
  • Added clone button to variants and triggers
  • Added global rise/lower event

Misc

  • Added modifier icons to inspector
  • Inspect self keybind
  • Added UI hide keybind
  • Added friend nameplates
  • Added spectate button to tab menu
  • Added server mute option for host
  • Added players remaining/eliminated to tab menu
  • Added tips

Performance

  • Performance improvement
  • Added object limits to prevent lag

