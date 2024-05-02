 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Departed Away update for 2 May 2024

Linux Version Update & Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14247512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hewe go again. Sorry to forget you Linux users, I love penguins.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2564881
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 2564882
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2564883
  • Loading history…
Linux 32-bit Depot 2564884
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link