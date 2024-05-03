May Update #1 Version 0.7.1-481

Greetings Adventurer!

This is our first larger patch after the first week of the launch of the Player Edition!

First and foremost we want to say "Hello" to all the new players:

Thank you for playing DFD, for bringing in your new ideas, for your awesome interactions on our discord, and of course for all of your feedback!

If you are looking for party members to play DFD with, remember to join our Discord!



⭐ To all @GMs: This is YOUR time to shine! Find new Players and get a free Lorekeeper Diceset!⭐

Having said that, let's get into this week's content:

🗺️New Assets!

1. New Map: Highland Ruins

We have added a brand new map to the official map tab called "Highland Ruins".

In the "Highland Ruins" a mountainous path leads to an ancient ruin that isn't as uninhabited as it initially seems.





🎥 BONUS

Watch the creation process behind "Highland Ruins"

If you want to see the creation process behind the map and also get some neat map-building tricks from the devs, you can check out our art team's creation process behind the map over here:



2. New Map: Elder Dragons Lair

Expanding on the "Vulcano Map", the "Elder Dragons Lair" Map is the final confrontation with an ancient beast. Multiple paths lead through these dangerous crumbling ruins in the midst of a volcano. The ultimate test of bravery and perseverance!





🔧 Fixed Issues

Fixed a bug where players could get scorpion legs after map change if they were crawling during the map change



Fixed dice, rolled by tabletop players still generating sound effects even when you're in Full Dive mode and unable to see them.

Fixed a rare bug where the hover HP bar could be visible in the main menu

Thank you so much for playing DFD. Without you, none of this would be possible and your support is what allows us to bring DFD to the next level!

See you inside DFD!

P.S. What maps do you want to see in the next update? Let us know down below in the comments!