Footgun: Underground update for 2 May 2024

Hotfix 1.0.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Breakable tiles can now be destroyed with the bomb ball again.
  • Lava chains fixed.
  • Shield-Dasher dash reworked. It should not get stuck in levels anymore.
  • Feedback Form does now send logs every time.
  • The button for the feedback form now needs to be held down.
  • It is now possible to cancel the Feedback Form with any cancel button.
  • Walker bug footstep sound fixed.
  • All Boss Kill Achievement counter fixed.
  • Special Attack visual representation of the combo.

