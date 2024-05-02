- Breakable tiles can now be destroyed with the bomb ball again.
- Lava chains fixed.
- Shield-Dasher dash reworked. It should not get stuck in levels anymore.
- Feedback Form does now send logs every time.
- The button for the feedback form now needs to be held down.
- It is now possible to cancel the Feedback Form with any cancel button.
- Walker bug footstep sound fixed.
- All Boss Kill Achievement counter fixed.
- Special Attack visual representation of the combo.
Footgun: Underground update for 2 May 2024
Hotfix 1.0.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
