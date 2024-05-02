Turbo Kid Patch v1.0.117126

Howdy, Wastelanders! 🤘

It's time for yet another patch! 😁 We appreciate all the feedback we're getting, please keep it coming! Also, your friendly reminder to drop us a review on Steam if you're enjoying the game, it helps us a ton! 🙏

Improvements

Improved how the achievements are triggered.

Tweaked the number of teleports in the [spoiler]Church[/spoiler].

Added a teleport in the [spoiler]Skatepark[/spoiler] after the [spoiler]Ramp of Judgment[/spoiler], in the [spoiler]Sewers[/spoiler] under the [spoiler]Scramblers' HQ[/spoiler] and one after the really tough room after [spoiler]Hogwarth[/spoiler].

Multiple tweaks and improvements to the flow of [spoiler]Shivers'[/spoiler] quest.

Fixes

Fixed the number of teleports for the achievement from 19 to 26.

Removed unused teleport pads.

Removed [spoiler]Shivers'[/spoiler] NPC marker in the [spoiler]Middle-Waste[/spoiler].

Fixed a loading bug around the [spoiler]Wasteland/Cliffs area[/spoiler].

Fixed an error with achievements references that didn't exist.

Fixed an issue during [spoiler]races[/spoiler] where music was not stopping after a reset.

Fixed an issue in the [spoiler]Arena minigame[/spoiler] where it was possible to have an unlocked stand when dying without saving after unlocking a stand.

Fixed an issue where double popups would break the menu.

Fixed VFXs not resetting well with [spoiler]Skeletron[/spoiler].

Fixed an issue with wrong teleports in the [spoiler]Basement[/spoiler] for [spoiler]Shivers' quest[/spoiler].

Fixed an issue where talking to the [spoiler]Whack Sisters[/spoiler] after [spoiler]sparing Becca[/spoiler] was not revealing their last notebook entry.

Fixed the minimap not coming back after the [spoiler]Preacher fight[/spoiler].

More credits localization fixes!

Made sure the correct [spoiler]Turbo Child[/spoiler] entry is revealed in the notebook when talking to him.

Fixed [spoiler]Becca[/spoiler]'s post fight Z and bubble tip.

Fixed [spoiler]Turbo Child[/spoiler] not saying his pre-epilogue dialogue.

Fixed an issue where the yellow door on the left side of the [spoiler]Witche's Lab[/spoiler] remained closed if the player skipped the [spoiler]Witch VS Becca[/spoiler] cutscene with a dodge roll. Seriously, how do QAs even find these bugs?! 🤯

Made sure players only unlock 1 [spoiler]Whack Sisters[/spoiler] quest when reaching the [spoiler]Ramp of Judgment[/spoiler].

Fixed [spoiler]Kunoichi[/spoiler] sometimes not appearing in the [spoiler]Church[/spoiler].

That's all for today! Thanks again for all the love, the videos, the livestreams, the EVERYTHING!