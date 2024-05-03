Update 30.1 - More Modkit

Share · View all patches · Build 14247109 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 02:26:02 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks, we have a minor update.

Modkit

We’re now adding plugin/source-sharing support. If you are a modder who requires anyone adopting your mod to place actors, for example, now they can be shared via mod.io. Source sharing will make collaboration with complex projects even more streamlined between members of a modding group.

Additionally, we have set up content mods to use other content mods as dependencies. This will help when modding frameworks need to be correctly added. You can chain multiple dependencies together now.

Get the latest modkit on Github

Community server replays

Community servers can now save replays of matches and play them back on Pavov TV. If you try to playback a replay with Mod dependencies on Pavlov TV, they will automatically download from Mod.io.

Patch notes

Core

-Added PP-Bizon (ID: ak) mag-slap

-Added haptic pulsing if your gun is inside a wall

-Fixed Bridge and Siberia missing push definition

-Fixed Pico 4 input

-Fixed minor lighting issues on Industry Night, Industry, Sand

-Fixed various LOD issues in Sand, Industry Night, Industry, Container Yard

UI

Adjusted UI to fit more players on the scoreboard

Carnival

-Moved bomb targets on B and added additional placements

-Made tarp on B site non-penetrable

-Blocking volume on the climb behind B site to allow players to get from pit to site

Autumn

-Added collision to hanging container

-Adjusted minor collision issues

-Blocking volume behind the door in connector

-Plywood to block the gap between the wall and gate on A long

-Added scaffold to get onto catwalk from behind container on B site

-Made double doors on A site penetrable

Santorini

-Added additional tarp on CT entrance to A

Industry Night

-Fixed walkable broken planter

-Fixed lamp prop missing collision

TTT

-Fixed death sounds and gadget purchase sounds coming from incorrect players on high player count servers

-Fixed soulmate UI failing to revenge

Modkit

-Added ability to make content mods dependent on each other

-Added on killed delegate to pawn for modders

-Added IsCompMode function for modders

-Added function for modders to enable/disable team switching (SetTeamSwitchEnabled, IsTeamSwitchEnabled)

-Added function for modders to update item details (damage values, buy price, etc)

Admin Panel

-Added TTT Golden Gun to the admin list. Moved the regular golden gun to the pistol tab

Community servers

-Added the ability to record all matches as .replay files by adding "bRecordReplays=true" to their Game.ini (Note: these servers will not broadcast to the PavTV master server when this is enabled)

PavTV

-Added ability to load offline replay files into Pavlov TV locally (place the .replay files in "%LocalAppData%/Pavlov/Saved/Demos")

-Fixed issue with PavTV displaying invisible players

-Fixed Issue with PavTV not downloading required mods