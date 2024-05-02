 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AutoForge update for 2 May 2024

Patch Notes for v0.2.17

Share · View all patches · Build 14247091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch to fix a critical issue!

Changes

  • Resolved crash when the UI element showing a tooltip is hidden while the tooltip is visible such as watching the progress of a Technology complete

Changed files in this update

Depot 1960481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link