New Cup and More!

Share · View all patches · Build 14247067 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 19:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Africa Nations Cup

We've added the Africa Nations Cup, fulfilling a request from several users who have been asking for it! :)

Improvements

Tutorial Match

We've made several improvements to the tutorial match in the "How to Play" section, hoping to assist newcomers in taking their first steps in the game!

We've made several improvements to the tutorial match in the "How to Play" section, hoping to assist newcomers in taking their first steps in the game! Penalties

We've made a minor improvement to the penalty kick system. Now, the player won't fall without kicking the ball when the timing is incorrect... they may still fall if the timing isn't good, but they'll still kick the ball!

Bugs

We've fixed 2 bugs that were recently reported:

During a penalty kick, sometimes the goalkeeper would remain waiting for the ball after it was kicked. Although this happened very sporadically, it was quite annoying to have to exit the game to fix it, as abandoning the match would result in a loss.

In a recent update, an error was introduced that prevented the change of selected player using the right analog stick.

We've added a button in the main menu with information on how to contact us, so everyone can follow us on social media or join our Discord! :)

Thank! :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1620540/Pixel_Cup_Soccer__Ultimate_Edition/