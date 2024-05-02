 Skip to content

Overwatch® 2 update for 2 May 2024

Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes - May 2, 2024

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
HERO BALANCE

Tank

Orisa
Fortify

  • Duration reduced from 4.5 to 3.5 seconds.
  • Orisa now moves 20% slower while fortified.

Javelin Spin

  • Cooldown increased from 7 to 9 seconds.
Damage
  • Damage role passive healing reduction increased from 15% to 20%.

Venture
SMART Excavator

  • Maximum explosion damage decreased from 45 to 40.

Drill Dash

  • Initial impact damage decreased from 40 to 30.

Tectonic Shock

  • Ultimate charge cost increased by 10%.

BUG FIXES

GENERAL
  • Names will no longer be revealed when blocking someone with Streamer Mode enabled.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed non-leader players to select the Requeue button.
  • Fixed a lighting issue that caused several sprays to look oversaturated.
MAPS
  • We have fixed an issue with the lighting on Hanamura (Assault). This map is now available to play in the Assault Arcade mode and in Custom Games.
HEROES

D.Va

  • Fixed a bug that caused some pings from D.Va to enter several 0's into the chat.

Venture

  • Fixed an issue with Drill Dash that could occur when interacting with Doomfist's Rocket Punch or Orisa's Energy Javelin, sending Venture flying back at a great speed.

