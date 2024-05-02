Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes - May 2, 2024

HERO BALANCE
Tank
Orisa
Fortify
- Duration reduced from 4.5 to 3.5 seconds.
- Orisa now moves 20% slower while fortified.
Javelin Spin
- Cooldown increased from 7 to 9 seconds.
Damage
- Damage role passive healing reduction increased from 15% to 20%.
Venture
SMART Excavator
- Maximum explosion damage decreased from 45 to 40.
Drill Dash
- Initial impact damage decreased from 40 to 30.
Tectonic Shock
- Ultimate charge cost increased by 10%.
BUG FIXES
GENERAL
- Names will no longer be revealed when blocking someone with Streamer Mode enabled.
- Fixed a bug that allowed non-leader players to select the Requeue button.
- Fixed a lighting issue that caused several sprays to look oversaturated.
MAPS
- We have fixed an issue with the lighting on Hanamura (Assault). This map is now available to play in the Assault Arcade mode and in Custom Games.
HEROES
D.Va
- Fixed a bug that caused some pings from D.Va to enter several 0's into the chat.
Venture
- Fixed an issue with Drill Dash that could occur when interacting with Doomfist's Rocket Punch or Orisa's Energy Javelin, sending Venture flying back at a great speed.
