Build 1.0.8 [REVERTED]

[REVERTED]

Reverted the update because people were reporting completely black screens, and missing save files on Mac. Luckily, only the folder where the save files were stored changed. This rollback should restore them.

Hey folks,

Here are some more fixes and improvements to the game!

Improved performance for bigger resolution / high refresh rate monitors. We’ve updated Unity to a much newer version (2022 LTS) and we’ve removed some unnecessary computing tasks around how the transparency was being drawn. Please let me know how this works, it might not be perfect but it should be a lot better.

Credited the people who spent three whole days helping me with this issue!

With the improved performance implementation, some of the UI elements had to be shuffled around.

In-game timer should now update correctly and according to real-time. Previously it would either go faster or slower than real time depending on the frame rate set in the graphics settings.

The first piece of the blocked land on the right side is now actually blocked lol.

Restarting the game should automatically detect your monitor's resolution and set the game to that resolution. Before you had to physically press R or T to reset the camera/resolution.

Added more checks for achievements like 10 Million Spare Parts, 1 Million Biofuel, 1 Million Watered Crops, and 1 Million Harvested Crops. There are now 3 different places in the game that can trigger these achievements (on every load) so hopefully they will work more consistently.

Speaking of 1 Million Harvests, I have decided to lower the achievement down to 250,000 Harvests. This was a miscalculation on my part and to me 1 Million seems a little too far out of reach. Running the game for days on end is not fun - especially when the game’s content does not currently match the hours needed to reach those numbers. I think lowering it to 250k still makes it a grindy-idle achievement but it doesn’t outstay its welcome.

What I hope to tackle next:

Save files are magically wiped if the game quits unexpectedly. From reports, this seems to be coming from either an antivirus or a power outage on the PC. Unfortunately, the backups I implemented a few patches prior are also wiped, so it's not how the files are saved or loaded, but something else. I use a well-known plugin for saving and they don't understand what could be causing it either.

Balancing patch for bees, butterflies, and berry bushes. Currently, how they behave is too confusing and not very reliable.

Adding more quality-of-life features and content!

Thank you for all your continued support! Tomorrow I hope to make a nice recap on how week 1 went because it's been pretty amazing!