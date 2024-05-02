 Skip to content

With Shining Eyes update for 2 May 2024

Hot Fix 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Transitions should fit on most display sizes.
Fixed various typos.
Fixed being able to pick up Botany Room Head before puzzle is triggered.
Fixed Botany Room plant picking up weird.

